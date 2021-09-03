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Microscopy Expert: Graphene, Aluminum, StainlessSteel, Parasites, Nano Particulates Dr.Robert Young
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213 views • September 03, 2021
Dr. Robert Young has been a microscopy expert for over 40 years. He uses Phase Contrast, Bright Field, Dark Field, Transmission, Scanning Electron Microscopy. Furthermore, he uses EDS testing for Nano-particulates, and colloidal particulates. He reveals that Graphene, Aluminum, Stainless Steel Lipids, and parasites are present if the 4 different covid "vaccines"; Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
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