TUNNELS BELOW OUR FEET❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
102 views • 3 months ago

🔳 Credit: My Lunch Break

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jciQKw9OyVI


~ ~ ~


Oct 7, 2023


Today, we are given photos from an anonymous source that spike many hidden clues into the underground tunnels around the world.

Were they all used for bootleggers and smuggling alcohol? Or was there a deeper, much more logical and incredible explanation for the Tunnels?


I couldn't be more thankful for all of your upport. I am having a lot of fun sharing this information with you all!


I hope you all have a great rest of your day!


This is all in my own opinion. As always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all.


Thank you for your support.


My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution.

Keywords
hidden historymudfloodspaul cookmulti pronged offensivetunnels below our feet
