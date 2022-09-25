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FDA should have shut down Pfizer vaccine before Moderna and J&J vaccine came out
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177 views • September 25, 2022

The full 14 minute interview of Peter McCullough, MD done by Steve Bannons War Room on Sep 22, 2022 is posted here:


https://rumble.com/v1l3901-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-gates-foundation-controlling-covid-response-to-push.html

Peter McCullough, MD says:
It is a shameful time for medicine and our public health agencies.
The last three years have been a disaster.
They were going to allow as much fear, suffering, hospitalization and death as possible to promote mass vaccination.
There has never been a vaccine given in the arm that stops a respiratory infection.
We must start malfeasance hearings for the FDA.
The Pfizer vaccine should have been shut down before Moderna and J&J came out.
We need an investigation into the CDC.
The CDC was crafting a false agenda, intentionally suppressing early treatment in order to promote mass vaccination.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
fdacdcmodernapfizerj and j
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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