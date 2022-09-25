FDA should have shut down Pfizer vaccine before Moderna and J&J vaccine came out

The full 14 minute interview of Peter McCullough, MD done by Steve Bannons War Room on Sep 22, 2022 is posted here:



https://rumble.com/v1l3901-dr.-peter-mccullough-on-gates-foundation-controlling-covid-response-to-push.html

Peter McCullough, MD says:

It is a shameful time for medicine and our public health agencies.

The last three years have been a disaster.

They were going to allow as much fear, suffering, hospitalization and death as possible to promote mass vaccination.

There has never been a vaccine given in the arm that stops a respiratory infection.

We must start malfeasance hearings for the FDA.

The Pfizer vaccine should have been shut down before Moderna and J&J came out.

We need an investigation into the CDC.

The CDC was crafting a false agenda, intentionally suppressing early treatment in order to promote mass vaccination.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

