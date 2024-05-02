Create New Account
Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments, Testimony of Chris DeNicola & Claudia Mullen on MKULTRA
oneninetyfivenationsrising
Published Yesterday

Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments, Testimony of Chris DeNicola & Claudia Mullen on MKULTRA.Very rare testimony from Chris DeNicola and Claudia Mullen concerning shocking levels of torture, sexual exploitation and behavioral modification at the hands of several MKULTRA researchers and scientists, notably Dr. L. Wilson Greene, Martin T. Orne, Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, Morse Allen, and Dr. Robert G. Heath. 

vaccines gmo chemtrails cia depopulation agenda satanic world bank

