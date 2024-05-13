Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Young politician destroyed by VAXX poison induced CANCER
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
348 views
Published 21 hours ago

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1787939461403173110

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Vaxxed Politician, Adis Ahmetovic, 30, member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, diagnosed with cancer. (May 2024) #Pfizer

https://www.bild.de/politik/inland/nachwuchstalent-im-bundestag-mit-30-spd-jungpolitiker-hat-krebs-6634e5b0763a460859c0f0c4

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/adis.ahmetovic/posts/pfbid027gUufcFd5MVWtxtmJx8KV7BbZzS8jgo1NqAT1LTJEhJbHaDpicA56nLgYYQcTVzl

###

Puttin’ On The Ritz - Fred Astaire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKPMk5_gStk

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
cancervaxxadis ahmetovic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket