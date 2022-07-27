THOMAS ALTHOUSE | EP. 6 DEEP DIVE BEHIND THE MATRIX

Join us for Episode 6 with Thomas Althouse as we continue to Deep Dive Behind the Matrix. Hollywood screenwriter and original creator of The Matrix Trilogy, Thomas Althouse joins our Hollywood Decode series! He can prove through forensic evidence that he wrote the original screenplay for the Blockbuster motion picture THE MATRIX. He was also being groomed to be the face of the Christian Coalition through Liberty University, by one of the biggest named evangelical leaders. He has experienced first-hand, the dark side of both Hollywood and the Christian Church. He has had his intellectual property stolen, two of his sons murdered, all in an attempt to silence him and what he knows. Similar to the script itself, there are many ways to look at things. Unlike the movie, it’s the blue pill that represents truth. Join us on this journey in episode 6 with Thomas Althouse, as we Deep Dive Behind The Matrix.

Forensic Evidence can be found here: https://redpillrising.com

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