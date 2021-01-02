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10/16/18 #RESET: SHOW US THE MONEY! White Hats Win 2019 #HR5404
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
10/16/18 The ECONOMIST published it's 2019 forecast issue 2 days ago, foreshadowing a black out from which the White Hat economy emerges. The US Treasury, soon to be nationalized, post-FEDRES, is now the long arm of the Rule of Law in the fight to defeat the DS and restore the Republic(s).

Please follow the great YT channel American Intelligence Media to get the latest on the FED's collapse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paj8tgKJf48

Please support Richie from Boston by subbing to his YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-qCKXhS-gQ

To find out more about Noble Gold:
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/

Sally Mills, former HRC operative, lost her security clearance along with HRC in September. Mills was the lawyer who defended Bill Clinton during his impeachment and was granted partial immunity during the HRC server investigation. Person of Interest:
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/mills-immunity-228580

Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! Please participate in the Prayer Wave at 6pm wherever you are to elevate humanity above the evil that is planned by the Deep State! Please send prayers for S and birthday wishes as well.

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