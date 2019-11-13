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CSE 101 Part 1 of 10
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7 views • November 13, 2019
Introduction to his first seminar, world views and religions.
Kent Hovind was a science teacher at a high school, later he went evangelising and got behind bars for almost 10 years because of his scientific way of proofing evolution is nothing more than a religion based on circular reasoning. They tricked him to get him locked up. During this time in jail he asked me to spread his seminars as wide as possible among my brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues. So here they are.
For more detailed information on his seminars, visit https://www.apologeet.nl/en/multimedia/hovind/#cse-101
Some parts taken over from there:
CSE 101 - Class 1
Inspire - Breathe in
All scripture is inspired - God Breathed
4 Types of Doctrine (2 Timothy 3:16,17)
Profitable for doctrine (Teaching)
Reproof
Correction
Instruction
Four Fundamental questions
1. Who Am I
2. Where Did I come From
3. Why Am I Here
4. Where Will I Go When I Die
Two Ways to Answer
Humanist world view - Evolution
Creationist world view - Design
Either someone made the earth or no one made it
Which view you adopt will change the way you view the world
Liberal churches raise DOUBT about what God said
More liberal churches DENY Gods word
Lucifer means light barer
Listen to him you will be enlightened
Back of $1 -
Eye = Lucifer
Burning phoenix = Masons
Join Masonic lodge = enlightened
Mormon - levels of knowledge - won't tell you for years
Mormon - can become God and start their own universe
You shall be as Gods
Some catholic theologians believe
Son of God became man so man could become God
Idea came from Satan
Two types of churches
Do - Works
Done - Faith
Punish the sin - Love the sinner
If I didn't love you I would let you do it
NIV "O Lucifer, morning star" Morning Star = Jesus
Wanted to be like most high - job taken
We remind him of God - He is mad at us
Hitler - "If you tell a lie long enough and loud enough people will believe it"
Hitler - "People are more likely to believe a big lie then a little one"
Kent Hovind was a science teacher at a high school, later he went evangelising and got behind bars for almost 10 years because of his scientific way of proofing evolution is nothing more than a religion based on circular reasoning. They tricked him to get him locked up. During this time in jail he asked me to spread his seminars as wide as possible among my brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues. So here they are.
For more detailed information on his seminars, visit https://www.apologeet.nl/en/multimedia/hovind/#cse-101
Some parts taken over from there:
CSE 101 - Class 1
Inspire - Breathe in
All scripture is inspired - God Breathed
4 Types of Doctrine (2 Timothy 3:16,17)
Profitable for doctrine (Teaching)
Reproof
Correction
Instruction
Four Fundamental questions
1. Who Am I
2. Where Did I come From
3. Why Am I Here
4. Where Will I Go When I Die
Two Ways to Answer
Humanist world view - Evolution
Creationist world view - Design
Either someone made the earth or no one made it
Which view you adopt will change the way you view the world
Liberal churches raise DOUBT about what God said
More liberal churches DENY Gods word
Lucifer means light barer
Listen to him you will be enlightened
Back of $1 -
Eye = Lucifer
Burning phoenix = Masons
Join Masonic lodge = enlightened
Mormon - levels of knowledge - won't tell you for years
Mormon - can become God and start their own universe
You shall be as Gods
Some catholic theologians believe
Son of God became man so man could become God
Idea came from Satan
Two types of churches
Do - Works
Done - Faith
Punish the sin - Love the sinner
If I didn't love you I would let you do it
NIV "O Lucifer, morning star" Morning Star = Jesus
Wanted to be like most high - job taken
We remind him of God - He is mad at us
Hitler - "If you tell a lie long enough and loud enough people will believe it"
Hitler - "People are more likely to believe a big lie then a little one"
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