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2 ISRAELI CITIZENS TELL WHAT LIFE IS LIKE IN ISRAEL AT THE MOMENT
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190 views • March 07, 2021
2 ISRAELI CITIZENS TELL WHAT LIFE IS LIKE IN ISRAEL AT THE MOMENT
I found these 2 clip the other day @REVELATIONCHAPTER12dotCOM & @HUGO TALKS
This 1st one is basically from a guy call Michael Ginnel from a group called Insight to Israel.
And here is another clip illustrating the tyranny that is unfolding on the Israeli people, this is from a young lady who basically tells of how she is part of a new political party that is against the vaccination, and she too is being silenced, posts being deleted from social media and basically explaining how she feels Israeli's anti-vaxxers are being ostracized and coerced into taking the vaccine. I don't know who she is, and I cannot verify the information in this audio recording, but it sounds genuine to me, and echo's what Michael Ginnel from the 1st clip was saying.
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OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-...
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
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Music:
Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
I found these 2 clip the other day @REVELATIONCHAPTER12dotCOM & @HUGO TALKS
This 1st one is basically from a guy call Michael Ginnel from a group called Insight to Israel.
And here is another clip illustrating the tyranny that is unfolding on the Israeli people, this is from a young lady who basically tells of how she is part of a new political party that is against the vaccination, and she too is being silenced, posts being deleted from social media and basically explaining how she feels Israeli's anti-vaxxers are being ostracized and coerced into taking the vaccine. I don't know who she is, and I cannot verify the information in this audio recording, but it sounds genuine to me, and echo's what Michael Ginnel from the 1st clip was saying.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-...
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO...
Music:
Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
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