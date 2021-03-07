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2 ISRAELI CITIZENS TELL WHAT LIFE IS LIKE IN ISRAEL AT THE MOMENT
THE LAST DAYS
THE LAST DAYS
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190 views • March 07, 2021
2 ISRAELI CITIZENS TELL WHAT LIFE IS LIKE IN ISRAEL AT THE MOMENT

I found these 2 clip the other day @REVELATIONCHAPTER12dotCOM & @HUGO TALKS

This 1st one is basically from a guy call Michael Ginnel from a group called Insight to Israel.

And here is another clip illustrating the tyranny that is unfolding on the Israeli people, this is from a young lady who basically tells of how she is part of a new political party that is against the vaccination, and she too is being silenced, posts being deleted from social media and basically explaining how she feels Israeli's anti-vaxxers are being ostracized and coerced into taking the vaccine. I don't know who she is, and I cannot verify the information in this audio recording, but it sounds genuine to me, and echo's what Michael Ginnel from the 1st clip was saying.

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Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
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messiahjesusthe christisraelrapturemandatory vaccinesend times newsthe last daysmandated vaccinesjordan clarkeour savior
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