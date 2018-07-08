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8/07/18 Q: #LYINMSM Reichstag MSM Goose-Casts Towards F_F_” #UNSUBSCRIBEMSM
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44 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/07/18 This is the next level attack on Free Media as the strategy for totalitarian deep state control of the mid-terms unfolds. This is the absolute time for taking action Freedom Lovers!
If you would like to see YAFTV develop an App and try to stay ahead of the Memory Hole of the fascist NWO:
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Stay free, be free, pray like the dickens and prevent the memory hole devouring your Presence, by taking a Stand, today! We Are Free!!
8/07/18 This is the next level attack on Free Media as the strategy for totalitarian deep state control of the mid-terms unfolds. This is the absolute time for taking action Freedom Lovers!
If you would like to see YAFTV develop an App and try to stay ahead of the Memory Hole of the fascist NWO:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Stay free, be free, pray like the dickens and prevent the memory hole devouring your Presence, by taking a Stand, today! We Are Free!!
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