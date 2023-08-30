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The Last Warning of Jesus Christ 2023 (Subtitle in French)
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
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20 views • August 30, 2023

We keep saying the same thing. WARNING could we be so close that we are ignoring the teaching of Jesus Christ through all His disciples. The Salvation Prayer is your ticket to Heaven.


The Salvation Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.


I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.


The Our Father prayer is also a very good prayer to say. It is in the bible, This one you can find it, also it will be a reason to open your bible or go to Google and do a search.


Here is a prayer that is very easy to say and it is short. It is effective, it will depend on your faith. Dear Lord Jesus, ''I come to you right now to clean me by using your Spiritual Shower. Cleanse me, Lord, of all the blemish that I have. In your name, Lord, Amen. Thank you.''

Here are some links that you might enjoy watching:


www.a-c-t-s.net


Gifts of the Holy Spirit; https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php#gsc.tab=0


https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php


https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/


https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured


My email is [email protected]


Who was the first Pope: https://www.grunge.com/193756/the-truth-about-the-first-pope/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zawVLQze72w&ab_channel=JamesKaddis


https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos


This link to Pastor Brett has also Prophecy Videos updated every month

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos


Pastor JD Faraq has Prophecy updated every Sunday morning

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


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