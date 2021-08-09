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Discussions with Dolores
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22 views • August 09, 2021
Dolores Cahill, one of the first videos I saw about all this stuff was where she announced that all 1700 cases of 'confirmed' dead for Jan to Mar of 2020 in Ireland had magically been removed when the death certificates were falsely filled out. She just reminded the doctors and coroners that completing a death certificate with false information is a criminal offence and can end in jail time, so they might want to review all of them for the 1st quarter of 2020. They did and the cause of death was altered as they had been falsely assigned as covid.
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