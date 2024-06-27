The latest hypersonic ballistic missile Hatem 2 of Yemen revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AnsarAllah #houthis of the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed details of the latest missile that first launched to hit the Israeli ship MSC SARAH V in the Arabian Sea. Hatem 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with advanced technology and is accurate in hitting after entering service after successful test operations. Sanaa described this as the most powerful and deadliest missile since the start of naval operations in support of Gaza, and in the face of American and British aggression.
