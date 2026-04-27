Date: Apr. 27, 2026. Lesson 81-2026. Title: Buy the Truth and Sell It Not

Proverbs 23:22–23 calls for both reverence and resolve—listening to godly instruction and valuing truth above all else. Honoring father and mother, even into their old age, reflects a heart that recognizes the weight of wisdom passed down. The command to “buy the truth, and sell it not” elevates truth as a treasure that must be acquired, guarded, and never traded away. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the lifelong call to honor, the cost and value of truth, and why wisdom, instruction, and understanding must be held with unwavering commitment.

Lesson 81-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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