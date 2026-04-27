BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Apr. 27, 2026. Lesson 81-2026. Title: Buy the Truth and Sell It Not
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1045 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 5 days ago

Proverbs 23:22–23 calls for both reverence and resolve—listening to godly instruction and valuing truth above all else. Honoring father and mother, even into their old age, reflects a heart that recognizes the weight of wisdom passed down. The command to “buy the truth, and sell it not” elevates truth as a treasure that must be acquired, guarded, and never traded away. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the lifelong call to honor, the cost and value of truth, and why wisdom, instruction, and understanding must be held with unwavering commitment.

Lesson 81-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Event Horizon: Humanity&#8217;s downfall and the hidden war

The Event Horizon: Humanity’s downfall and the hidden war

Ramon Tomey
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
The Coming Storm: How globalists are orchestrating America&#8217;s downfall

The Coming Storm: How globalists are orchestrating America’s downfall

Ramon Tomey
Trump considers major troop withdrawal from Germany amid escalating feud with Chancellor Merz

Trump considers major troop withdrawal from Germany amid escalating feud with Chancellor Merz

Patrick Lewis
Japan joins South Africa&#8217;s genocide case against Israel at ICJ — a historic turning point

Japan joins South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ — a historic turning point

Patrick Lewis
Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Trump downplays Chinese support for Iran as Strait of Hormuz standoff intensifies

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy