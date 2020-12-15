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Steve Bannon Delivers Youtube, McConnell and all the RINOs a Hefty Reality Check
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148 views • December 15, 2020
HOLD
THE
LINE,
PATRIOTS
(Clip from episode #585)
-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
-Contact & Social Media:
gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
THE
LINE,
PATRIOTS
(Clip from episode #585)
-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
-Contact & Social Media:
gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
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