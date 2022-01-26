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12 MONTH BIBLICAL CALENDAR 2022 (Bible History Edition – Volume 1)
The Torchbearer Series
The Torchbearer Series
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55 views • January 26, 2022
BIBLE CALENDAR DETAILS:
* God’s Seven High Holy Feasts (The Lord’s Appointed Times) that were followed by Christ, the Apostles, and the disciples which have been depicted in accordance with God’s day reckoning…
* Bible Quotes from the King James Version (KJV) Bible.
* Did You Know Bible sections containing interesting lesser-known Bible facts.
* Federal Holidays for the United States of America.
* Phases of the moon including half-moons, new moons, total lunar eclipses, supermoons (perigean full moons), blood moons, blue moons, and harvest moons.
* Solar events including total solar eclipses, the first day of spring (spring equinox), the first day of summer (summer solstice), the first day of fall (fall equinox), and the first day of winter (winter solstice).
* Unique images from biblical history for each month.
* Appendix A & B containing The Seven Judeo-Christian Feasts of Israel chart and New Testament Bible verses of Jesus, the Apostles, and the disciples following the Seven High Holy Feasts appointed by and commanded by God.
* Want a different version? See all of our handmade biblical calendars: ‘Waterfall Edition’, ‘Bible History Edition’, ‘Japanese Scenery Edition’, and ‘Kitten Edition’. https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/#12MonthCalendars
Keywords
biblegodjesusquotesfederalmoonwallhistorykjvsunbiblicalapostlesholyweeksdaysmonthscalendarkjbdeskversesholidayshanging2022
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