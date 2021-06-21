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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-21-2021 Is This A Leaked Document Of UK Gov. Plans?
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160 views • June 21, 2021
If this document turns out to be legit it can give us a legal leg to stand on. If it turns out to be faked then we are still in the same position we are in now. Either way we need to give it some attention as it does spell out exactly what they are looking to continue doing as they get closer to the end game!
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Article Links:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/06/uk-permanent-lockdown-plans-leaked.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-canadas-federal-court-rules-mandatory-quarantine-hotels-are-constitutional?utm_source=featured&;utm_campaign=standard
https://twitter.com/Bease11/status/1405971914607239172?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1405971914607239172%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fsport%2F527016-beasley-vaccine-nfl-retirement%2F
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Article Links:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/06/uk-permanent-lockdown-plans-leaked.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-canadas-federal-court-rules-mandatory-quarantine-hotels-are-constitutional?utm_source=featured&;utm_campaign=standard
https://twitter.com/Bease11/status/1405971914607239172?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1405971914607239172%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fsport%2F527016-beasley-vaccine-nfl-retirement%2F
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