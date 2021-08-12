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NEW WORLD ORDER: This GLOBALIST DEVIL sums up their EVIL AGENDA in 37 seconds
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100 views • August 12, 2021
NEWS ALERT : NEW WORLD ORDER WATCH
GLOBAL: Just when you think you've seen it all! Just when you think that you have been deceived by "CONSPIRACY THEORISTS" You come across a INTERNATIONAL NEW WORLD ORDER which sums up what they had planned to do, "TO DEPOPULATE THE WORLD" TO KILL MANY BILLIONS OF PEOPLE"
The sad thing about it, this video only had 86 views so far... So I'll mirror it here for others to see openly what these DEVILS have planned with the "VACCINES".
MIRRORED
https://youtu.be/wWhyjgSyphA
GLOBAL: Just when you think you've seen it all! Just when you think that you have been deceived by "CONSPIRACY THEORISTS" You come across a INTERNATIONAL NEW WORLD ORDER which sums up what they had planned to do, "TO DEPOPULATE THE WORLD" TO KILL MANY BILLIONS OF PEOPLE"
The sad thing about it, this video only had 86 views so far... So I'll mirror it here for others to see openly what these DEVILS have planned with the "VACCINES".
MIRRORED
https://youtu.be/wWhyjgSyphA
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