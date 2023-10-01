Create New Account
Dr Drew with Ed Dowd | It's measurable: young people are dying at unprecedented rates.
Dr Drew with Ed Dowd: What was initially an observation is now measurable: young people are dying at unprecedented rates.


Edward Dowd, a former BlackRock portfolio manager and data analyst, has highlighted a concerning surge in cardiovascular deaths in the UK—and the numbers are alarming.



@DowdEdward

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

