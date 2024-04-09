BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big Sign Dollar to Fall 09/04/2024
Warren Buffett’s $981 Million Bank of America Sell-Off is an alarming signal of an Imminent Market Crash! This indicates that the U.S. is far more fragile than it appears. In other news, we take a look at Digital Driver’s Licenses and how Barry Wunsch was warned that “Justice is Upon Us”.

 

00:00 - $981 Million Sell-Off

04:45 - Great Financial Crisis

06:16 - Digital Driver’s Licenses

09:50 - Federal Reserve

18:24 - QFS Destroys Central Banking System

22:46 - Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

federal reservefinancial crisisprophecy clubstan johnsondeath of the dollarprophecy with standollar to fallbig signprepper bar
