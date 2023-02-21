Create New Account
They Are Paying Doctors to SNITCH on the Unvaxxed! - David Knight
A new medical code to track unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and anti-vaxers — and a code to pay doctors for being informants and a bill to jail the unvaxed and people who spread "misinfo" about the bioweapons.Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com


