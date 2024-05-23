World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact, Disclosure Continues in Part 2

Michael Salla
May 20, 2024
Previously on Thursday May 16, 2024 We present Part 1 of "World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact – Our suppressed history, the origins of Atlantis, Lemuria and the return of the Creator Gods." The Webinar by Dr. Michael Salla was originally presented on August 13, 2022.
Today we present part 2. The entire webinar along with other webinars by Dr. Salla is available on Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/worldreligionsetcontact/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD_V5mRguoc
