https://gettr.com/post/p2fsvgp1aa5

04/29/2023 Jason Robertson on Wayne Dupree’s Show: Chinese people are not our enemy. Our enemy is the CCP. This should be one of those unifying moments where we can all go, Okay, we have a common enemy. But why doesn't this happen? Because the mainstream media distracted people with those meaningless, shiny topics, such as Tucker getting fired, or a transgender and Bud Light. We all should speak out and spread truths.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/29/2023 Jason Robertson 参加Wayne Dupree的节目： 中国人民是不我们的敌人，我们的敌人是中共。这本应是我们团结一致的时刻，大家都认可我们有一个共同的敌人。但是为什么这个没有发生？因为主流媒体用一些花里胡哨的无意义的话题吸引力人们的注意力，像塔克·卡尔森被解雇，一个变性人和百威昕蓝啤酒的故事等。我们都需要发声并传播真相。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





