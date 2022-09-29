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Queen Elizabeth | Why Did the Queen Ignites Windsor Castle Jubilee Beacon? | Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology?
Thrivetime Show
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231 views • September 29, 2022

Watch the original Queen Ignites Windsor Castle Jubilee Beacon June 2, 2022 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfL9HebGZz0&t=0s

What Is the Double Helix? https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix

Count of Human Genes Is Put at 140,000, a Significant Increase - https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/23/us/count-of-human-genes-is-put-at-140000-a-significant-increase.html

CRISPR | Why Is Jennifer Doudna Stating At the World Economic Forum, "Imagine That We Had a Tool Where We Could Fix Mutations In Actual DNA, a Text Editor for DNA and Cells?"

Watch the Original February 14th 2015 World Economic Forum Presentation Titled “RNA Therapeutics and DNA Editing” by Jennifer Doudna - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qECgqd6wJb0

Watch the Original December 1st 2020 Interview featuring Elon Musk Discussing mRNA Technology - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF2HXId2Xhg

Watch Bill Gates November 22nd 2021 Presentation About CRISPR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce7rhjSLIWc

Watch the December 4th 2020 Presentation Titled, “Gravitas: Is China Breeding Genetically-Modified Soldiers?” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19811iKYBZM

Learn More About CRISPR Technology Can Now Be Delivered Via mRNA Injections Today At:
Technology Is Created to Use mRNA to Deliver CRISPR gene-editing: Cell-Selective Messenger RNA Delivery and CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing by Modulating the Interface of Phenylboronic Acid-Derived Lipid Nanoparticles and Cellular Surface Sialic Acid https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31763806/
What Is CRISPR? – In China Scientist Jiankui stunned the genetic community when he announced he had already used CRISPR, which hasn’t been proven either safe or effective in human patients, to permanently alter the genomes of twin girls. – https://time.com/5642755/crispr-gene-editing-humans/
What Is CRISPR? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32532987/

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Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

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