🇮🇳 India: A Man “Dies Suddenly” While Working Out At The Gym 👀 💉

(June 2022)

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a young man who had come to work out in the gym suddenly died. Let us tell that the young man had gone to the gym on Thursday morning to exercise. While lifting the weight during the exercise, suddenly the young man fainted and fell down. The people present in the gym tried to lift him by pouring water on his face but the young man did not get up again.

The name of the youth is Paplu Dixit, age 37 years. Paplu was a resident of Chainpur. He used to work as a computer operator in the Central Jail. For the last three months, he was coming to the gym every day to workout. On the day of the incident too, Paplu reached the gym at 6 o'clock to workout. He worked hard for half an hour and suddenly he died in the gym.

Source @Covid BC