The battle is raging, real nightmares are coming

Prophetic Word, given 2022-12-13 4:50am





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-12-13-the-battle-is-raging/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



