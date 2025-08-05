🚨 An American bomb took her ENTIRE family and her eyesight. She’s 11.

11-year-old Maria survived the U.S.-Israeli airstrike that blinded her and killed everyone she loved.

🩹 She’s only 11 years old.

Her name is Maria Moath Rayhan.

She’s soft-spoken, sweet, and is now a blind orphan in Gaza. I can’t imagine a harder position for a human being to be in.

Her eyes are covered in bandages — and behind those bandages, doctors say she still has a small chance at regaining her vision.

In the video above, filmed by @aziz_khalil00 and translated by Translating Falasteen, Maria calmly describes the moment an American bomb dropped by Israel obliterated her entire family — and stole her sight.

She is the sole survivor.

The only one left.

https://www.thenorthstar.com/p/an-american-bomb-took-her-entire

