🚨 An American bomb took her ENTIRE family and her eyesight. She’s 11.

11-year-old Maria survived the U.S.-Israeli airstrike that blinded her and killed everyone she loved.
🩹 She’s only 11 years old.
Her name is Maria Moath Rayhan.
She’s soft-spoken, sweet, and is now a blind orphan in Gaza. I can’t imagine a harder position for a human being to be in.
Her eyes are covered in bandages — and behind those bandages, doctors say she still has a small chance at regaining her vision.
In the video above, filmed by @aziz_khalil00 and translated by Translating Falasteen, Maria calmly describes the moment an American bomb dropped by Israel obliterated her entire family — and stole her sight.
She is the sole survivor.
The only one left.
https://www.thenorthstar.com/p/an-american-bomb-took-her-entire
