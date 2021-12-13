David Sumrall: Every Day is April Fools Day, Trust No One

How do you know who to trust at a time like this? We’re at war. A Spiritual battle is raging. The fog of war is real. There are psyops taking place and we might be following someone who is playing for the wrong team.David provides a lot of good resources and has relationships with some who can help you clear up some things you might not be too sure of. Don’t believe David or myself but do your research and discern for yourself. Include God in your research and ask for his guidance to find the truth.With all that is taking place. With how the media pushes division, it’s easy to get mad or hate on others. We need to have more empathy and love in our heart so we can Stophate.com by understanding others are at the place they are based on their life experience and the things they have been exposed to as they grew up.It’s frustrating I know, but put out the energy of love even for those you feel anger towards or believe you hate. We can create an energy that will impact them and I believe this is the best way we can assist in changing their hearts and minds.Not sure what to get Mom or Dad for Christmas this month? Get gifts for the person that’s got everything and support the great patriot Mike Lindall at the same time. Use promo code TruthTalk at www.mypillow.com/truthtalkWe’ve got a storm coming. Are you prepared? If you couldn’t go to the grocery store for a month or two, do you have the food storage you would need to take care of your family? My Patriot Supply is America’s number one emergency preparedness company. Save big using Promo code TTWS at www.getpreparedwithsteve.comConnect with David:Connect with Steve: