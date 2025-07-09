WHO KNEW ONE COULD PLAY GOLF 🏌 AND HOCKEY 🏒 AT THE SAME TIME⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mrgunsngear - Drunk guy starts a fight with former NHL player Nick Tarnasky whilst golfing in Canada 🍁
The best part about this video to me is that Nick fights the guy as if he's still on the ice. Grabs his collar followed by multiple straight rights 👊🏽😎
#canada #golf #FAFO #golfing #alcohol #hockey #NickTarnasky #fight #hockeyfight
Source: https://x.com/Mrgunsngear/status/1942940311992324214