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The NBA & LeBron James prove they are a joke, Minneapolis burns again for no reason, Saks liberated
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80 views • August 28, 2020
#NBA #Protest #Riot #MLB #NHL #LeBronJames #Minneapolis #Saks #Reparations #Looting
The NBA playoffs won’t be canceled after players boycotted three playoff games Wednesday and multiple teams voted to end the season in a contentious meeting, according to multiple reports, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Every team met Thursday morning at the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, continuing the discussion they had the night before that ended with no firm resolution. Players ultimately decided to continue the playoffs, though Thursday’s games will also be postponed.
The NBA is aiming to restart the playoffs Friday, The Athletic reports.
An informal vote was taken among the 13 remaining teams in the bubble Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were the only two teams that were in favor of canceling the season, according to reports. Shortly before Thursday’s meeting between the players, ESPN reported that members of the Lakers stayed up late talking through issues, sparking optimism that the postseason would continue.
Lakers star LeBron James was reportedly an outspoken proponent of ending the season prematurely. James left the meeting Wednesday early, according to reports.
Archived sources: archive.ph/f3YlO and archive.ph/I70RB
Youtube: youtu.be/jlsDxY6UDCo
Bitcute: bitchute.com/video/cwTeNY6F3Ore/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/27a1b8e6-5611-4ddf-9126-8a7110e0953d
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vtypu
The NBA playoffs won’t be canceled after players boycotted three playoff games Wednesday and multiple teams voted to end the season in a contentious meeting, according to multiple reports, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Every team met Thursday morning at the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, continuing the discussion they had the night before that ended with no firm resolution. Players ultimately decided to continue the playoffs, though Thursday’s games will also be postponed.
The NBA is aiming to restart the playoffs Friday, The Athletic reports.
An informal vote was taken among the 13 remaining teams in the bubble Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were the only two teams that were in favor of canceling the season, according to reports. Shortly before Thursday’s meeting between the players, ESPN reported that members of the Lakers stayed up late talking through issues, sparking optimism that the postseason would continue.
Lakers star LeBron James was reportedly an outspoken proponent of ending the season prematurely. James left the meeting Wednesday early, according to reports.
Archived sources: archive.ph/f3YlO and archive.ph/I70RB
Youtube: youtu.be/jlsDxY6UDCo
Bitcute: bitchute.com/video/cwTeNY6F3Ore/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/27a1b8e6-5611-4ddf-9126-8a7110e0953d
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vtypu
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