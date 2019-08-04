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Beto O'Rourke holds back tears after hearing about El Paso shooting
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89 views • August 04, 2019
Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke chokes back tears as he addresses the media on the shooting that happened in his hometown of El Paso, Texas; Claudia Cowan reports from Las Vegas.
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