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CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE- Banned Discovery Channel Documentary - Organized Child Sex Parties!
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784 views • December 08, 2021
Conspiracy Of Silence- Banned Discovery Channel Documentary
At The Last Minute Before Broadcast, The Discovery Channel Pulled This Documentary, Conspiracy of Silence, Without Explanation or Comment.
Conspiracy Of Silence Is A 56 Minute Documentary Film Detailing an Alleged Child Sex Scandal That Involved Many Children from Nebraska Institution, Boys Town and Lawrence King, Or Lawrence "Larry" King. The Organized Child Sex Parties Implicated the Reagan and Bush White House During The 1980s. King Was the Ringleader of The Sex Ring Which Had Links to Other Fellow Political Conservatives in Washington D.C. Including Republican Lobbyist Craig J. Spence, Sen. Elizabeth Dole's Staff, Along with Members of The Financial Elite of Nebraska. It Features Former Cia Director William Colby Talking About the High-level Child Kidnap and Sex-Slave Ring.
#SaveOurChildren
At The Last Minute Before Broadcast, The Discovery Channel Pulled This Documentary, Conspiracy of Silence, Without Explanation or Comment.
Conspiracy Of Silence Is A 56 Minute Documentary Film Detailing an Alleged Child Sex Scandal That Involved Many Children from Nebraska Institution, Boys Town and Lawrence King, Or Lawrence "Larry" King. The Organized Child Sex Parties Implicated the Reagan and Bush White House During The 1980s. King Was the Ringleader of The Sex Ring Which Had Links to Other Fellow Political Conservatives in Washington D.C. Including Republican Lobbyist Craig J. Spence, Sen. Elizabeth Dole's Staff, Along with Members of The Financial Elite of Nebraska. It Features Former Cia Director William Colby Talking About the High-level Child Kidnap and Sex-Slave Ring.
#SaveOurChildren
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