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Senator Walt Blackman Raw Footage #likeitis Mr. Blackman Interview with MAAP's Host George Nemeh
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149 views • December 08, 2020
Mr. Walt Blackman A constitutionist conservative, veteran, pro-life advocate, and a supporter of the 2nd Amendment. Met with him at Arizona State Capitol here is the candid interview.
George Nemeh's words: It is such an honor to speak with an official that is serving his country and in the military and now is elected official and remains helping the country in time of need on all front, thank you sir. G
#donaldjtrump #Presidentdonaldtrump
On Dec 7th 2020 #maapmedia We are very excited we had the chance to record Walt Blackman for the third time.
Host George Nemeh
Great interview thank you so much Mr. Walt Blackman #waltblackman #raw #footage #real #organic #media #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow Dec 7th 2020 #wetrytokeepyouinformed #positive #show #nogotchamoment
#drawyourownconclusions #beginning #greatfolks
Video by George Nemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh #georgenemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Coppyrights 2020
MAAP Media
George Nemeh's words: It is such an honor to speak with an official that is serving his country and in the military and now is elected official and remains helping the country in time of need on all front, thank you sir. G
#donaldjtrump #Presidentdonaldtrump
On Dec 7th 2020 #maapmedia We are very excited we had the chance to record Walt Blackman for the third time.
Host George Nemeh
Great interview thank you so much Mr. Walt Blackman #waltblackman #raw #footage #real #organic #media #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow Dec 7th 2020 #wetrytokeepyouinformed #positive #show #nogotchamoment
#drawyourownconclusions #beginning #greatfolks
Video by George Nemeh
Producer Director Host George Nemeh #georgenemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Coppyrights 2020
MAAP Media
Keywords
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