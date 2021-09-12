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12/9/2021 The Voice of Conservative Values: Daniel Bobinski Ft Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin & Wendi Strauch Mahoney
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245 views • December 09, 2021
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The Voice of Conservative Values - https://www.941thevoice.com/programs/the-voice-of-conservative-values/
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Checkout the articles mentioned in today's show:
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors Halted Across U.S. -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/12/07/bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-contractors-halted-across-u-s/
The Testimonies Project: Israeli Citizen Documents Vaccine Injury -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/12/07/the-testimonies-project-israeli-citizen-documents-vaccine-injury/
The Real Story Behind Janice McGeachin’s Executive Order on Masks -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/05/31/the-real-story-behind-janice-mcgeachins-executive-order-on-masks/
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Real People, Real Journalism at: uncoverdc.com
from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EST
The Voice of Conservative Values - https://www.941thevoice.com/programs/the-voice-of-conservative-values/
-
Checkout the articles mentioned in today's show:
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors Halted Across U.S. -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/12/07/bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-contractors-halted-across-u-s/
The Testimonies Project: Israeli Citizen Documents Vaccine Injury -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/12/07/the-testimonies-project-israeli-citizen-documents-vaccine-injury/
The Real Story Behind Janice McGeachin’s Executive Order on Masks -
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/05/31/the-real-story-behind-janice-mcgeachins-executive-order-on-masks/
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Real People, Real Journalism at: uncoverdc.com
Keywords
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