Why Are People Obsessed With Pinning The Tail On The Antichrist?
Sons of Liberty
Published 10 days ago

In this episode, we'll take a look at a recent video from a woman speaking about... "the antichrist." Yep, like many, it appears this woman spends more time trying to pin the tail on "the antichrist" than she does following the Christ. We'll take a look at what she is selling and determine whether or not the Word of God agrees with her claims.

biblejesus christchristianitybible prophecyrevelationantichristdaniel 9

