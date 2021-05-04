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Corstet: MMT #8 - FDR, Devaluation, and Gold
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70 views • May 04, 2021
In part eight of his exploration of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), Dr. Corsi details the impact of deflation leading up to the election of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 as prices were declining, almost 20% of the workforce was unemployed, and many people had no money.
What do you do when all of the rules change?
How do you balance risk and reward during a period during which livelihoods and even the solvency of the country itself are at stake?
Go to corstet.com for more information.
What do you do when all of the rules change?
How do you balance risk and reward during a period during which livelihoods and even the solvency of the country itself are at stake?
Go to corstet.com for more information.
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