The Elite's Plan for a Post-Human Future

I know that the mainstream propaganda media won't tell you the truth about this COVID-19 PSYOP, or anything else that's genuinely important, because that would be to give you a more proper perspective about what's going on, and that's definitely not their job. Their job during this PSYOP is to keep you as ignorant, confused, and fearful as possible, so that you can be easily herded into the waiting arms of the New World Order--the "New Normal" that the Thirteen Families who own all of the all of the central banks, and all of the Fortune 1000 companies in the world, including more than 95% of all the mass media outlets, have been planning for you to live in for over 100 years now. You know--the Post-Human World; the Trans-Humanist World--the world where the intellectual and hereditary elite have full, technocratic control over every human being whom they allow to continue living and procreating on Earth. The rest will simply be culled like cattle; like "useless feeders," which is how the hereditary elite often refer to most of humanity. No. The bought-and-paid-for media won't provide you with information that gives you a proper and balanced perspective about things like this, nor will they ever provide any critical analysis of this PSYOP, because the mainstream propaganda media is a key player in this PSYOP.