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L. A. Marzulli - Fatima and the Coming Deception
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386 views • October 25, 2021
L.A. Marzulli is author, lecturer, film maker and hosts his own TV show. He has been on the History channel exposing the alien deception. A expert in Bible Prophecy, this video L.A. talks about a coming deception as he draws from photo evidence and witness testimony from supernatural events that happened at Fatima.
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