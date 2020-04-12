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Prophecy 151 - YAHUSHUA Sayeth, I AM MESSIAH! Repent & live HOLY! DO NOT FEAR! Trust ME!
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7 views • April 12, 2020
This video includes a Prophecy spoken by ABBA YAHUVEH & YAHUSHUA MASHIACH on the truths of COVID-19, how to escape and pray. Spoken through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu of Amightywind Ministry, which have been online for 26 years. She is a prophet with proof behind all her prophecies unlike those false prophets who are nothing but news casters. They put their spin on the news and call them prophecy. Woe unto them says ABBA YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (whom many called Jesus Christ).
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