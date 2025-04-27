Whitney Webb on How Sex Criminals Hide in Israel

Whitney Webb exposes the real connections between Jeffery Epstein and Israel and how the CIA, the mafia, and Wall Street collude to organize assassinations and manipulate global geopolitics.

00:00 How Jewish American Pedophiles Hide in Israel

01:15 Connections to intelligence and the mob

03:02 Intelligence agencies aren’t at the top of the food chain, they work for somebody else - Wall Street

04:40 The history of US involvement in arming paramilitary groups that eventually became the IDF

06:44 Lucky Luciano’s connection to Mussolini, ethno-fascism and Israel

08:08 Epstein’s stronger connection to Israeli military intelligence vs Mossad

10:15 Leslie Wexner’s ties to Israeli officials

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for Unlimited Hangout. She is the author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail. Recently her work was referenced by Ian Carroll on the Joe Rogan Podcast. Follow Whitney on X https://x.com/_whitneywebb

