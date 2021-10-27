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Exposing Religious Fraud!!! Calling Out Christian Leaders Pushing the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda
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8010 views • October 27, 2021
Exposing Religious Fraud!!! Calling Out Christian Leaders and Organizations Pushing the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda
“20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
What Does the Bible Say?
Matthew 18: 15-17 - “15 Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. 16 But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established. 17 And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican.”
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Christian Groups Take Money from Atheist Billionaire George Soros – https://youtu.be/O5DyqOezBaw
Dr. Fauci Meets with T.D. Jakes Other Religious Leaders – https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2021/01/25/were-all-in-this-together-facui-speaks-on-panel-with-td-jakes-about-covid-19-vaccines/
Facebook Getting Involved in Religion, Signs Contract with Megachurch as Platform’s Director of ‘Global Faith Partnerships’ Reveals What’s Coming – https://americanfaith.com/facebook-getting-involved-in-religion-signs-contract-with-megachurch-as-platforms-director-of-global-faith-partnerships-reveals-whats-coming/
Clay Clark on Steve Bannon’s Pandemic War Room – https://rumble.com/vkfo7t-the-clark-family-names-their-newest-family-member-general-flynn-steve-banno.html
Why Is Rick Warren Pushing the World Economic Forum Agenda & Endorsing Francis Collins (NIH)? – https://rumble.com/vnh2db-why-is-rick-warren-pushing-the-world-economic-forum-agenda-and-endorsing-fr.html
Why Did the NIH Director (Francis Collins) Who Was Endorsed by Rick Warren Just Get Exposed for Lying About Gain-of-Function? https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/04/report-francis-collins-nih-director-resign-coronavirus-pandemic/
“Why Did the Vatican Host Global Thought Leaders For The Transhuman Code Meeting Of The Minds?” – https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
WATCH – https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0XemsfzgUv8/
Why Is the Open Endorsing the Creation of the “One World Religion” Center? – https://rumble.com/vnkclr-why-is-the-open-endorsing-the-creation-of-the-one-world-religion-center.html
“20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
What Does the Bible Say?
Matthew 18: 15-17 - “15 Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. 16 But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established. 17 And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican.”
What’s Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Christian Groups Take Money from Atheist Billionaire George Soros – https://youtu.be/O5DyqOezBaw
Dr. Fauci Meets with T.D. Jakes Other Religious Leaders – https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2021/01/25/were-all-in-this-together-facui-speaks-on-panel-with-td-jakes-about-covid-19-vaccines/
Facebook Getting Involved in Religion, Signs Contract with Megachurch as Platform’s Director of ‘Global Faith Partnerships’ Reveals What’s Coming – https://americanfaith.com/facebook-getting-involved-in-religion-signs-contract-with-megachurch-as-platforms-director-of-global-faith-partnerships-reveals-whats-coming/
Clay Clark on Steve Bannon’s Pandemic War Room – https://rumble.com/vkfo7t-the-clark-family-names-their-newest-family-member-general-flynn-steve-banno.html
Why Is Rick Warren Pushing the World Economic Forum Agenda & Endorsing Francis Collins (NIH)? – https://rumble.com/vnh2db-why-is-rick-warren-pushing-the-world-economic-forum-agenda-and-endorsing-fr.html
Why Did the NIH Director (Francis Collins) Who Was Endorsed by Rick Warren Just Get Exposed for Lying About Gain-of-Function? https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/04/report-francis-collins-nih-director-resign-coronavirus-pandemic/
“Why Did the Vatican Host Global Thought Leaders For The Transhuman Code Meeting Of The Minds?” – https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
WATCH – https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0XemsfzgUv8/
Why Is the Open Endorsing the Creation of the “One World Religion” Center? – https://rumble.com/vnkclr-why-is-the-open-endorsing-the-creation-of-the-one-world-religion-center.html
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