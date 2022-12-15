Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Six Members of the European Parliament Held a Press Conference on October 11, 2022, One Day After Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Refused to Answer Questions in Front of European Parliament- Part 1
89 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/475375

摘要：Francesca Donato, member from Italy: the conduct of Pfizer, the biggest pharmaceutical company is deplorable and unacceptable in a democratic framework. Pfizer CEO, Mr. Albert Bourla and the President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen refused disclose to the content of their text messages cause the concerning shadows on the legitimacy of the entire contract award process and leaving suspicion of corruption to emerge.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket