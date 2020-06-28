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SGT REPORT: THE SECOND WAVE AGENDA
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147 views • June 28, 2020
SGTreport

The Second Wave agenda is upon us, but Patriots like Steve Scalise are fighting on the side of TRUTH, and 5 [D] Governors and major nursing homes are the target.

The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

For REAL news 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thephaser.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/

MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
The Racer by Tristan Barton
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851
Hammer and Felt by Beneath the Mountain
License owner - SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851

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The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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