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Godsdienstwaanzinnige Stief is boos!
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202 views • August 05, 2021
Godsdienstgekkie Stief van Bokhoven is het beu en zijn buik draait zich om, hij is natuurlijk niet gevaccineerd en kan niet op vakantie en ook al niet naar de de kroeg en dat valt uiteindelijk toch wel tegen natuurlijk.
Gelukkig zit Stief lekker weggestopt in zijn Ambassade van God waar hij best wel ruimte heeft voor een Action zwembadje en een lading Schultenbräu, dus niet meer zo zeuren Stief!
Gelukkig zit Stief lekker weggestopt in zijn Ambassade van God waar hij best wel ruimte heeft voor een Action zwembadje en een lading Schultenbräu, dus niet meer zo zeuren Stief!
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