COVID-19 The Greatest Show on Earth : The Crowhouse

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Paul Weston - This One Covid Lie Will Bring Down The British Government:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06yja21V7xg&;feature=youtu.be
Dr Mike Yeadon: 'Government are using a Covid-19 test with undeclared false positive rates.':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch7wze46md0
Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says “Second Wave” Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, “Pandemic Is Over”:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/chief-science-officer-pfizer-says-second-wave-faked-false-positive-covid-tests-pandemic-over/5724753
New York State Senate Assembly Bill A99:
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/A99
Palaszczuk pledges 'historic' boost to police numbers:
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/queensland/palaszczuk-pledges-historic-boost-to-police-numbers-20200927-p55zmr.html
Mask dispute leads to woman's arrest at Ohio middle school football game:
https://newschannel9.com/news/nation-world/mask-dispute-leads-to-womans-arrest-at-ohio-middle-school-football-game-marietta-logan-alecia-kitts?fbclid=IwAR2bHCX91RGTHxaA_vnY9uvkz_6sQa4U89nKHRMp7AnOirvzNdZwu1miEV8
Mask Despute - Israeli Woman Arrested:
https://www.facebook.com/100027072609705/videos/678696776376070
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BHocNGCkNHM/