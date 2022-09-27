Meme Magic

Memes have been credited with being instrumental in the election of Donald Trump. Ever since then, the Establishment has been looking to tighten their censorship efforts to tamp down on the influence that ordinary people had on the political system. One method of achieving this is by suppressing meme proliferation via Copyright law. By purchasing a meme and turning it into an NFT [a non-fungible token], one can effectively take it out of circulation.





