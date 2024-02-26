ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Monday 2/26/24 • IS ALEX STILL BEING "BUMPED" BY U.S. INTEL, News & Analysis • Infowars

INVESTIGATION CONFIRMS ELON MUSK’S X IS CENSORING INFOWARS IN MANY WAYS! ALEX JONES ASKS THE QUESTION: IS ELON MUSK BEHIND THIS OR IS IT LEFTIST STAY-BEHINDS IN THE ORGANIZATION?
Since Alex Jones was brought back to X by Elon Musk, Jones & crew have witnessed many anomalies, but have waited until we were sure. Jones will present is findings on-air today! A concept he’s defining as “Algorithmic Shadow-Banning” or “AI-Throttled Shadow-Banning.”
Renowned economist Kirk Elliot arrives in-studio to break exclusive intel on how you can protect yourself and loved ones in the coming days!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.