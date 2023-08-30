Gabon's Ousted President Appeals For International Support after Military Coup - 🤡taken down

Gabon's ousted President appeals for international support after military coup

Gabon's toppled president Ali Bongo appealed for international support after the military coup.

In his video he told that he is at his residence and he does not know where his wife and sons are.

Ali Bongo added that he is unaware what's going on and ask foreign countries to "make noise".

Adding:

Rebels in Gabon say they have unanimously appointed General Bris Oligui Nguema as the president for the transitional period.

