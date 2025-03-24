BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MISSING after this Attack: Palestinian co-director of Oscar winner 'No Other Land' Hamdan Ballal - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
85 views • 1 month ago

Palestinian co-director of Oscar winner 'No Other Land' Hamdan Ballal STILL MISSING after beating by Israeli settlers 

'They continued to attack American activists, breaking their car with stones' —  Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham.

(Part 2, next, more details below)

#Israel #Palestine

Adding partial at Al-Jazeera, says he was arrested, article: 

“A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co-director of our film No Other Land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding,” Abraham said in a post. “Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since,” he added.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/24/no-other-land-co-director-attacked-by-israeli-settlers-and-arrested#:~:text=Hamdan%20Ballal%2C%20a%20Palestinian%20co,Yuval%20Abraham%20said%20on%20X.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
