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The Nutritionally Deficient Diet Guru
jroseland
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75 views • July 26, 2022

There's an inconvenient misconception about nutrition, specifically that: you don't need to supplement vitamins and nutrients as long as you are eating a "balanced" healthy diet.

While eating a healthy diet is crucial - it's one of the first steps of Biohacking, if you're sick, depressed, or unproductive you should optimize your diet first - it's not enough.


0:12 Myth: You Don't Need Supplements

2:00 Our Evolutionarily Novel Toxic Environment

4:47 Optimizing Mitochondria

5:40 Focus Supplements UK

7:26 Alpha GPC + Uridine

9:35 Berberine HCL

11:15 Caffeine + L-Theanine

13:25 CDP Choline (Citicoline) + Uridine

14:36 Diindolymethane (DIM)

16:44 Matcha Green Tea

19:19 Magnesium Taurate Blend

22:11 Rhodiola Rosea

23:03 Super Resveratrol

26:28 Tongkat Ali

28:08 The Problem with Multivitamins

30:32 Tolerance to Health Supplements

32:35 Smart Supplement Cycling


Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here (including infographic)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nutritionally-deficient-diet

Shop 🛒 Focus Supplements (UK/EU)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Focus-Supplements


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


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https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

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https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

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on Telegram

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthnatural healthpodcastbiohackingresveratrolmultivitaminsmagnesium tauraterhodiola roseanutritionally deficientdiet gurumatcha green teaalpha gpc and uridineberberine hclcaffeine and l-theanineciticoline and uridinediindolymethanetongkat alithe dosage dilemmafocus supplements
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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