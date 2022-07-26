The Nutritionally Deficient Diet Guru

There's an inconvenient misconception about nutrition, specifically that: you don't need to supplement vitamins and nutrients as long as you are eating a "balanced" healthy diet.

While eating a healthy diet is crucial - it's one of the first steps of Biohacking, if you're sick, depressed, or unproductive you should optimize your diet first - it's not enough.





0:12 Myth: You Don't Need Supplements

2:00 Our Evolutionarily Novel Toxic Environment

4:47 Optimizing Mitochondria

5:40 Focus Supplements UK

7:26 Alpha GPC + Uridine

9:35 Berberine HCL

11:15 Caffeine + L-Theanine

13:25 CDP Choline (Citicoline) + Uridine

14:36 Diindolymethane (DIM)

16:44 Matcha Green Tea

19:19 Magnesium Taurate Blend

22:11 Rhodiola Rosea

23:03 Super Resveratrol

26:28 Tongkat Ali

28:08 The Problem with Multivitamins

30:32 Tolerance to Health Supplements

32:35 Smart Supplement Cycling





Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here (including infographic)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nutritionally-deficient-diet

Shop 🛒 Focus Supplements (UK/EU)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Focus-Supplements





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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