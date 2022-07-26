The Nutritionally Deficient Diet Guru

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There's an inconvenient misconception about nutrition, specifically that: you don't need to supplement vitamins and nutrients as long as you are eating a "balanced" healthy diet.
While eating a healthy diet is crucial - it's one of the first steps of Biohacking, if you're sick, depressed, or unproductive you should optimize your diet first - it's not enough.
0:12 Myth: You Don't Need Supplements
2:00 Our Evolutionarily Novel Toxic Environment
4:47 Optimizing Mitochondria
5:40 Focus Supplements UK
7:26 Alpha GPC + Uridine
9:35 Berberine HCL
11:15 Caffeine + L-Theanine
13:25 CDP Choline (Citicoline) + Uridine
14:36 Diindolymethane (DIM)
16:44 Matcha Green Tea
19:19 Magnesium Taurate Blend
22:11 Rhodiola Rosea
23:03 Super Resveratrol
26:28 Tongkat Ali
28:08 The Problem with Multivitamins
30:32 Tolerance to Health Supplements
32:35 Smart Supplement Cycling
Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here (including infographic)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nutritionally-deficient-diet
Shop 🛒 Focus Supplements (UK/EU)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Focus-Supplements
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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